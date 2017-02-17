UN: 1 million children in eastern Ukraine urgently need aid

United Nations officials say 1 million children urgently need humanitarian aid in eastern Ukraine, and the number has nearly doubled in a year.

The U.N.'s children's agency, UNICEF, reported the statistic Friday.

More than 9,800 people have died since government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels began fighting in April 2014. UNICEF says 1.7 million other people have been displaced.

Fighting has escalated this month in the worst outbreak since a 2015 peace deal.

UNICEF says thousands of children live in areas subjected to shelling, and about one in five eastern Ukrainian schools have been damaged or destroyed.