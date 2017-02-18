Father, son killed in head-on collision with each other

WINFIELD, Ala. — Authorities say a father and son have been killed in a head-on collision with each other in Fayette County, Alabama.

Alabama state troopers say alcohol is a factor in the crash that killed 50-year-old Jeffrey Morris Brasher and 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher. They both lived in Bankston, about 67 miles west of Birmingham.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 4:10 a.m. Saturday on Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield, when the 2006 Ford pickup the elder Brasher was driving collided with his son's 2004 Chevrolet pickup.

Al. com (http://bit.ly/2luJyKp ) reports neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Jeffrey Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died at 9:18 a.m.