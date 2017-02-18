Honduras: Indigenous community leader slain by gunmen

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran authorities say an indigenous community leader has been shot dead by armed men who barged into his home.

Security Minister Julian Pacheco says in a statement that Jose de los Santos Sevilla was killed Friday in the town of Orica, about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) northeast of Tegucigalpa.

The victim was a primary school teacher and leader of the Tolupan people who directed community works projects.

Orica Mayor Alexander Rodriguez said Saturday that it's not yet known why he was killed.

Authorities are investigating.

According to the London-based group Global Witness, at least 124 land activists have been murdered in Honduras since 2009.