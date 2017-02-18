James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73

MADISON, Wis. — Clyde Stubblefield, a James Brown drummer who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died. He was 73.

His wife, Jody Hannon, says Stubblefield died of kidney failure at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital Saturday. She says he had been suffering from kidney disease for 10 years, and had been hospitalized for a few days.

Stubblefield performed on several of Brown's classics, but was best known for a short break on Brown's 1970 single, "Funky Drummer." Rolling Stone says it was sampled on over 1,000 songs and served as the backbeat for countless hip-hop tracks, including Public Enemy's "Fight the Power."

Hennon says Stubblefield never saw many royalties and never expected them.