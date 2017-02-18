NATO: Debunking of rape claim shows need for critical press

MUNICH — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the rapid debunking of a claim that a German soldier serving as part of a NATO mission to Lithuania raped a teenage girl "underlines the importance of a free and independent media."

The claim was made Tuesday in an anonymous email to a Lithuanian lawmaker and media outlets, but it was quickly investigated and found to be fake.

Rasa Jukneviciene, a lawmaker and former defence minister, on Saturday suggested that Russia may have invented the claim to discredit the new NATO force on its borders.