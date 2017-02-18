NC child porn investigation leads to South Africa arrests

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a child pornography investigation in North Carolina led to the arrests of the parents of a 14-year-old girl in South Africa.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the investigation started with a Catawba County man found with child pornography.

The SBI says they found evidence on his cellphone he was paying for graphic pictures of a teen from South Africa.

Investigators in that country traced the payments to an address in Port Elizabeth and talked to a 14-year-old girl, who said her parents were sexually assaulting her and taking pictures and video.