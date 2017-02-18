The Latest: Pence offers Ukraine's president support
MUNICH — The Latest on U.S.
11:20 p.m.
Pence's office says he "underscored U.S. support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underlined that the U.S. does not recognize "Russia's occupation and attempted annexation" of Crimea.
Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and continues to support separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's office says during Saturday's meeting in Munich his country "received a powerful signal that the U.S. stands with Ukraine, that Ukraine is among the top priorities for the new U.S. administration."
President Donald Trump's stated aim of improving relations with Russia had raised concerns in Ukraine and elsewhere that he would lift sanctions imposed on Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.
6:50 p.m.
Pence met with the Irish rock star along the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Bono offered his appreciation to the
Bono called it an "extraordinary historic accomplishment" and credited Pence with playing a "leading role." Reporters were then ushered away.
6:05 p.m.
Pence met with the leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Pence's office says the
Pence's office says the leaders expressed their concerns over the ongoing violence in eastern Ukraine and discussed the need to make progress toward the full implementation of the Minsk agreement to resolve the conflict between government forces and Russia-backed separatists.
4 p.m.:
U.S.
The White House says Pence also commended Iraq's security forces for their battlefield success during his meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (HY'-dahr ahl ah-BAH'-dee). Officials say both leaders underscored the importance of continuing progress in the fight against IS, as well as on Iraq's economic recovery and to free the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.
In the meeting with Masoud Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Pence thanked Barazani and said the U.S. continues to support a unified, federal and democratic Iraq.
The White House says Pence encouraged close
2 p.m.:
The White House says
The leaders met on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich. They talked about ways to improve relations between their countries and advance mutual interests, particularly on counterterrorism
The White House says they also affirmed the importance of continuing the "strategic partnership" between the U.S. and Afghanistan.
Pence is also scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (HY'-dahr ahl ah-BAH'-dee).
1 p.m.:
The White House says
The leaders met after separately addressing a security conference in Munich.
Pence and Merkel also discussed the need for NATO member countries to meet their "burden-sharing" commitments. The White House says they also agreed that the alliance must continue to transform itself to meet 21st century threats.
Pence thanked the chancellor for leading on Ukraine and expressed appreciation for Germany's contributions in Afghanistan and to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
11:15 a.m.
U.S.
The two leaders retired behind closed doors after both addressed the Munich Security Conference of foreign diplomats and security officials.
Pence said the US would hold Russia accountable and offered reassurances that the U.S. strongly supports NATO.
Merkel pointed to the need to preserve and strengthen multilateral partnerships such as the European Union, NATO and the United Nations.
10:15 a.m.:
U.S.
NATO's 28 member countries promised in 2014 to commit to spending 2
President Donald Trump has also called on NATO members to spend more on their militaries.
Pence says the "time has come" for allies to boost spending because the dangers they all face are growing and changing every day.
He adds that failure to meet the spending commitment undermines the alliance's ability to come to each other's aid.
10 a.m.
U.S.
Pence says at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that with regard to Ukraine, the international community must hold Russia accountable and demand that it
He's offering assurances of the U.S. commitment to NATO and the European Union in remarks at an international conference of foreign diplomats and
Pence's speech comes amid concerns in Europe about Russian aggression and Trump's positive statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:50 a.m.
U.S.
He says President Donald Trump "will stand with Europe."
Pence is addressing the Munich Security Conference in his first overseas trip as
The
Pence's trip to Germany comes as Europeans are skittish that Trump may promote isolationist tendencies and not hold Russia accountable.