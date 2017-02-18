Turkish premier promotes presidential system at German event

MUNICH — Turkey's prime minister has promoted a switch to a presidential system in his country at an event in Germany attended by about 10,000 people.

Turkey is set to hold a referendum April 16 on changing to the new system, and about 1.4 million Turks in Germany will be eligible to vote. Critics fear the switch would put too much power in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim dismissed criticism at Saturday's event in Oberhausen, news agency dpa reported.

He said: "They say that a one-man system is coming. Are there two chancellors in Germany? In a presidential system, of course there is only one president. There can't be two captains on one ship."