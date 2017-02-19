11 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka's southwest coast
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — At least 11 people were killed and 24 others rescued Sunday after the boat they were
The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60
The tragedy occurred when the boats were returning from the festival.
Jayakody said in a statement that seven women and four men died. The 24 people who were rescued were being treated at a hospital.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
Fishing families in Beruwala travel by boat every year to the Roman Catholic church feast in the town of Kalutara.