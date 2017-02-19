5 arrested in Kyiv clash between nationalists, police

MINSK, Belarus — Five people have been detained and one policeman injured in a clash between Ukrainian nationalist demonstrators and police outside the presidential administration building in Kyiv .

The Sunday evening clash involved demonstrators in camouflage and balaclavas who tried to set up a tent camp in support of nationalists who have blocked coal shipments from parts of eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists. The blockade has led to power shortages in government-held parts of Ukraine.

Police said those detained included Nikolai Kokhanivsky, leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.