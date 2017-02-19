A top Jewish leader urges Trump act against anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM — A top American Jewish leader is urging President Donald Trump to speak out against anti-Semitism amid a surge in harassment of Jews in the U.S.

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, says: "I think that the president helps set the tone for a country. ... I'm hopeful that what he said about ... addressing hate and racism of all kinds in American society will be translated into clear action."

Hoenlein spoke in Jerusalem on Sunday.