"Blind Sheik" guilty of 1990s terror plots dies in US prison

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, Egyptian protesters hold posters showing Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, who is imprisoned in the US, and call for his release outside a court in Cairo, Egypt. Abdel-Rahman died , Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 after suffering from diabetes and coronary artery disease, said Kenneth McKoy at the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, N. C. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A federal prison official says blind Egyptian cleric Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman who serving a life sentence in the United States in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City has died.

Abdel-Rahman died early Saturday. He was 78. Abdel-Rahman was sentenced to life in prison after his 1995 conviction for his advisory role in a plot to blow up landmarks, including the United Nations, and several bridges and tunnels.

Kenneth McKoy of the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said Rahman died at 5:40 a.m. after a long battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.

