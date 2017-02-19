Iran, NKorea officials: Let's strengthen relationship
TEHRAN, Iran — Officials from both countries say Iran and North Korea want to strengthen relations.
A Sunday report by ICANA.ir, the news agency of Iran's Parliament, quotes parliament speaker Ali Larijani as saying: "We have always been after stability of relations with North Korea."
Larijani was addressing Choe Thae-bok, visiting chairman of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly. He also said both countries should improve economic relations.
Thae-bok responded, saying: "North Korea is seeking improved relations with Iran." He also praised Iran's economic and
The report said both officials complained about "interventions in independent countries" by the United States.
Thae-book is in Iran to participate in an international conference in support of the Palestinians.