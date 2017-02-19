Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defence show

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has accompanied two of the United Arab Emirates' most-powerful rulers to a defence show.

Al-Bashir was flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the event Sunday.

They watched a military demonstration that included explosions, jet fighters and helicopters at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX. The event happens every two years in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital.

Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup and is the only sitting head of state facing genocide charges at the International Criminal Court.