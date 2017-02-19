The Latest: Trump plans calls to Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to speak Sunday with leaders from Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

A White House official says Trump will speak to leaders of both countries. The official requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the president's schedule.

Trump has been speaking to foreign leaders since he took office four weeks ago.

The calls come on a busy day for Trump. He is also interviewing candidates to be his new national security adviser and is planning a health care policy meeting.

___

10:55 a.m.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says he has no issues with the media, despite his boss' condemnation that the "fake news media" is "the enemy of the American people."

The Pentagon chief says he's had some contentious times with members of the media, but adds the press is a constituency he deals with.

He also rebuffed suggestions that disarray at the White House is affecting the military. His comments came days after the White House national security adviser was forced to resign.

Mattis says at a news conference in the United Arab Emirates that at times democracy is "quite sporting." But he says the military's job is to hold the line while the government sorts out the way ahead.

Says Mattis: "We don't have any disarray inside the military, and that's where my responsibility lies."

___

10:50 a.m.

A top adviser to President Donald Trump says campaign aides didn't have any contact with Russia before the election.

Chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "we don't know of any contacts with Russian agents."

Priebus says he had "talked to the top levels of the intelligence community." He denies a New York Times report that multiple Trump advisers were in touch with Russian intelligence advisers during the election campaign.

During a news conference last week, Trump gave a lawyerly denial that his campaign aides had been in touch with Russian officials before last fall's election. He said: "nobody that I know of."

___

10:45 a.m.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee says President Donald Trump is behaving like a "tin-pot dictator" by making comments criticizing the news media as "the enemy of the American people."

Rep. Adam Schiff of California described Trump's tweet last week as "the most devastating" and "the most alarming" in attacking the First Amendment right to a free press.

He told ABC's "This Week" that the comment is what tin-pot dictators say "when they want to control all the information." He says people from both parties should reject the description.