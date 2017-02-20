1 dead after small plane crashes into house in Guadeloupe

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe — Authorities in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe say a small plane has crashed into a house, killing the pilot.

Officials say a young woman inside the house was treated for shock, but was not injured.

The government says in a news release that the Monday morning crash occurred in the Petit-Bourg community northeast of the capital of Basse-Terre. Officials say they are investigating why the Piper Cherokee crashed.