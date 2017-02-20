Cambodia lawmakers approve law threatening opposition party

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's legislature has approved amending a law governing political parties that would allow the government to apply to the courts to have a party dissolved, an act clearly aimed at the sole opposition group in parliament.

The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party boycotted Monday's 90-minute debate on the legislation and the subsequent vote that saw all 66 lawmakers from the ruling Cambodian People's Party vote in favour . It now needs approval from the ruling party-controlled Senate, a simple formality.