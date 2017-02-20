Chicago woman faces murder charge in baby's starvation death

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman accused of starving her 2-month-old son to death is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Court records show 22-year-old Shawnquail Minnis' baby became so emaciated that medical workers could see facial bones and ribs through his skin.

Records show Jashawn McBride was born Sept. 13, 2014, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. He was pronounced dead about seven weeks later, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Minnis was arrested Friday and ordered held on $2 million bond. She's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Minnis is seven months pregnant.