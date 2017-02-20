German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies

BERLIN — Germany's most prominent nationalist politician has held talks with Russian lawmakers, including senior members of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

Her office says Frauke Petry, the co-leader of Alternative for Germany, travelled to Moscow over the weekend to discuss co-operation between German and Russian regional assemblies.

In a statement Monday, it said Petry also met "on the sidelines" with Duma speaker and Putin confidant Vyacheslav Volodin, and a deputy speaker, Pyotr Tolstoy.

Petry's office didn't immediately respond to questions about who else attended the trip and what was discussed at the meeting with Volodin and Tolstoy.