Germany: detained reporter's fate of "greatest importance"

BERLIN — Germany's foreign ministry says the case of a newspaper correspondent detained in Turkey is of "greatest importance" for Berlin.

Spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday that the ministry is in contact with the Welt daily and its correspondent Deniz Yucel.

Yucel, who has both Turkish and German citizenship, was taken into custody last week after presenting himself at a police station in Istanbul for questioning in connection with his reporting on a hacking case .

Schaefer said Germany will do "everything in our power to support press freedom."

But he said the case shouldn't affect rallies that Turkish officials are holding in Germany to campaign for an upcoming referendum on reforming Turkey's constitution.