Germany returns Menzel drawing sold under Nazi persecution

BERLIN — Germany's culture minister has handed over an Adolph von Menzel drawing found in the massive trove of a reclusive collector to its rightful owner's descendants.

A task force examining the late Cornelius Gurlitt's collection determined more than a year ago the work was sold as a result of Nazi persecution.

Minister Monika Gruetters' office said she returned Menzel's "Interior of a Gothic Church" on Monday to a representative of Elsa Cohen's heirs. Cohen sold the piece to Gurlitt's father in 1938.