News / World

Hundreds of migrants cross fence into Spain again

Migrants sit on the ground next to Spanish police officers after storming a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Spain, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. An emergency team in Ceuta is assisting more than 300 migrants who crossed the fence surrounding Spain's enclave in North Africa early Friday, a spokesman for the local Red Cross said. (AP Photo/Jesus Moron)

Migrants sit on the ground next to Spanish police officers after storming a fence to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Spain, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. An emergency team in Ceuta is assisting more than 300 migrants who crossed the fence surrounding Spain's enclave in North Africa early Friday, a spokesman for the local Red Cross said. (AP Photo/Jesus Moron)

MADRID — The Red Cross says 350 migrants crossed the fence into a Spanish territory in North Africa early Monday, three days after 500 more managed to break the gates.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, said that 11 of the Sub-Saharan African migrants were sent to a hospital to be treated for cuts, bone fractures and other injuries. She declined to be identified by name, following internal policy.

Officials say more than a thousand people are now crammed in the CETI centre for temporary accommodation of immigrants, designed to house about 500 people.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular