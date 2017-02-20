Iraqi troops push into IS-held southern outskirts of Mosul
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi Federal Police forces have pushed into the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a new push to drive Islamic State militants from the city's western half.
Iraqi helicopters were seen firing rockets on Monday at the village of Abu Saif, mainly at a hill that overlooks the city's airport and provides the militants with a natural
Separately, police forces in
Backed by aerial support from the U.S.-led international coalition, Iraqi police and regular army troops launched an offensive on Sunday to retake western Mosul from IS following a 100-day campaign that pushed the militants from the eastern half of the city.