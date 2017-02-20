Iraqi troops push into IS-held southern outskirts of Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi Federal Police forces have pushed into the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a new push to drive Islamic State militants from the city's western half.

Iraqi helicopters were seen firing rockets on Monday at the village of Abu Saif, mainly at a hill that overlooks the city's airport and provides the militants with a natural defence line on the southern approaches to Mosul.

Separately, police forces in armoured vehicles were moving toward the sprawling Ghazlani military base on the southwestern outskirts of the city.