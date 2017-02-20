Islamic State vows more attacks on Egypt's Christians
CAIRO — An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt has released a new video showing the suicide bomber who attacked a church in December and vowing more attacks on the country's Christian minority.
The 20-minute video, which emerged Monday, said Christians were the extremist group's "
It showed footage of Abu Abdullah al-Masri, who killed nearly 30 people, mainly women, when he attacked a Cairo church in December. The narrator says the attack was "only the beginning."
Egypt's Coptic Christians, who makes up around 10