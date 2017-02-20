Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration

ALGIERS, Algeria — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Algeria as she seeks to enlist North African countries in Germany's efforts against Islamic extremism and illegal migration.

She's expected to meet ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the prime minister and business leaders, and tour a girls' school during the visit Monday and Tuesday.

Key concerns for Merkel are better co-operation in limiting migration from Africa to Europe and the extremist violence that has hit Europe in recent years, such as the December attack on Berlin by a Tunisian migrant claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Algerian president's office says they will discuss regional security and economic issues.