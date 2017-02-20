Ruling party candidate leads in Ecuador's presidential vote
QUITO, Ecuador — The hand-picked candidate of socialist President Rafael Correa headed to victory in the opening round of Ecuador's presidential election, although it was uncertain early Monday whether he would get enough votes to avoid a runoff against his nearest rival.
With more than 81.4
To avoid a runoff, Moreno needed to win a majority of the total vote, or to have a 40
Even before the first vote results, Moreno was quick to declare himself the winner based on inconclusive exit polls and called on Lasso to recognize defeat. He later softened his stance while addressing supporters late in the night, but still said he was confident he would cross the required threshold as results came in from consulates overseas and western Manabi province — where the government spent heavily to rebuild from last year's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
"I have faith we'll reach 40
Given the tight race, electoral authorities decided against announcing a quick count of results and appealed for patience as official results came in. A count of statistically representative tally sheets nationwide by a respected private group predicted Moreno would finish on top with 38.8
The opposition candidate showed no sign of throwing in the towel as hundreds of Lasso supporters gathered outside the National Electoral Council, saying they would remain there until a runoff was confirmed.
"We're protesting so that there's no fraud," Eduardo Ponce said while police in riot gear nervously cordoned off the sometimes rowdy crowd shouting anti-Correa slogans. "Everyone I know voted for Lasso, so how can Moreno be winning?"
The outcome was being watched closely in Latin America, where conservative leaders in Argentina, Brazil and Peru have assumed power in the past 18 months after the end of a commodities boom that boosted leftists like Correa.
Outside the region, much of the interest in the election focused on what the outcome might mean for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. Moreno has indicated he would allow Assange to remain while Lasso vowed to evict the Australian activist within 30 days of taking office.
The contest put Correa's legacy on the line as well. The self-declared 21st century socialist who took office in 2007 ushered in a period of stability after a severe economic crisis that saw three presidents toppled in protests and the adoption of the U.S. dollar to control rampant inflation. While Correa has been praised for reducing inequality and overhauling Ecuador's infrastructure, opinion polls said a majority of Ecuadoreans
Formerly flush government budgets have been slashed and thousands of people at state-run companies laid off as oil revenues in the OPEC nation declined. The International Monetary Fund expects Ecuador's economy to shrink 2.7
Several losing candidates who shared Lasso's conservative agenda and fatigue with Correa's iron-fisted rule threw their support behind Lasso in an eventual second round, including former congresswoman Cynthia Viteri, who finished third with more than 16
Moreno urged voters to uphold Correa's "Citizens' Revolution," while his challengers vowed to eliminate taxes they contend hamper growth and to strengthen democratic institutions they say were weakened by Correa's leadership.
As many as a third of voters recently declared themselves undecided amid low-energy campaigning as the charismatic Correa prepares to retire from politics.
In the final weeks before the election, corruption allegations involving Moreno's running mate, current
Glas denied any wrongdoing.
"We've shown that by campaigning
Associated Press writer Joshua Goodman in Bogota, Colombia, contributed to this report.