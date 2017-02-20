Strike closes Acropolis, ancient sites in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — The Acropolis and other ancient sites in Greece are closed to the public after state guards called a 24-hour strike over a pay and contract dispute with the government.

Monday's protest was not directly related to Greece's bailout measures, but the country's left-wing government is under renewed international pressure to limit spending and agree with lenders on new austerity measures and reforms.

A union representing the striking workers is seeking additional staff and overtime pay.

A statement said: "We hope these problems — that have no fiscal impact — can be dealt with so that the Easter holidays and tourism season can start without any problems at museums and ancient sites."