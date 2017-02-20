The Latest: Heavy downpours hit already soggy California

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Heavy downpours are swelling creeks and rivers and bringing threats of flooding in California's already soggy northern and central regions.

The National Weather Service map shows floods, snow and wind advisories for the northern part of the state. The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for the Soberanes burn area in Monterey County.

Rainfall totals for the last 24 hours were close to an inch in San Francisco. Santa Cruz County had logged 2.8 inches but could see up to 8 inches of rain before the storm passes. Marin County saw 2.3 inches of rain. Winds could reach 60 mph in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About 150 miles north of San Francisco, the water level continued to fall at Oroville Dam, where a damaged spillway had raised major flood concerns and prompted an evacuation Feb. 12.

11:20 p.m.

Some Northern California residents are preparing for another powerful Pacific storm by patrolling levees for signs of danger, reviewing evacuation plans and filling hundreds of sand bags.

One resident near Tracy, which is 80 miles east of San Francisco, said that though the levees appear in good shape, they decided take charge after the San Joaquin River started rising.

The area saw rain and wind Sunday afternoon but forecasters said a storm packing a bigger punch will reach the San Francisco Bay Area overnight before moving to the Central Valley.