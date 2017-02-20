Uganda launches gold refinery, amid fears of dirty minerals

KAMPALA, Uganda — A gold refinery primarily owned by a Belgian investor has been launched in Uganda amid concerns about the source of its minerals.

The African Gold Refinery, worth $15 million and the first of its kind in East Africa, has drawn the attention of activists who are concerned that dirty minerals from conflict-prone countries in the region will be among its raw materials.

The refinery has been operating since 2014, but was officially inaugurated Monday at a ceremony attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The value of gold exports from Uganda has been rising in recent years, though not much is mined locally.