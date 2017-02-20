US Defence Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

BAGHDAD — U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. does not intend to seize Iraqi oil, shifting away from an idea proposed by President Donald Trump that has rattled Iraq's leaders.

Mattis' arrived in Baghdad Monday on an unannounced visit as the battle to oust Islamic State militants from western Mosul moves into its second day. At the same time, the Pentagon is considering ways to accelerate the campaign against IS in Iraq and Syria.