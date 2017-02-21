Brexit official: Latvians in Britain will keep their rights

RIGA, Latvia — Britain's top official negotiating an exit from the European Union says Latvian citizens in Britain will "have all the rights they have now" after Brexit.

Secretary David Davis says Britain would give "not just the residence rights, that's public services, it's health care, it's all the normal rights that we would give to our own citizens".

Davis spoke Tuesday after meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

More than 100,000 citizens from the Baltic country of 2 million live in Britain.