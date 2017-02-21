Chinese minister appeals to Washington to avoid 'trade war'

BEIJING — China's commerce minister has appealed to Washington to negotiate disputes with Beijing and avoid a "trade war" that he warned would hurt both sides.

Gao Hucheng, responding to a question about President Donald Trump's promise to raise taxes on Chinese imports, said at a news conference Tuesday the two governments should work together to promote trade.

Gao said a trade war "should not become an option." He appealed to Washington to "properly solve" disputes through "dialogue and co-operation ."