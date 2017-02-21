France slaughtering all ducks in key region due to bird flu

PARIS — France's agriculture ministry has ordered all remaining 600,000 ducks in a key poultry-producing region slaughtered to try to stem a growing outbreak of bird flu.

A previous cull in southwestern France failed to stop the spread of the H5N8 virus, which has hit ducks and other birds in more than 300 French farms in the last few months. Most are in the Landes, a foie gras-producing region where the new slaughter is focused.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said on France Bleu radio Tuesday that the flu spread faster than expected. He said all 600,000 farmed ducks in the Landes would be killed and measures would be taken to better secure transport of poultry and limit their mobility.