Funeral planned for teen whose remains found last year

SALISBURY, N.C. — A funeral is planned for a North Carolina teen whose remains were found in South Carolina last year.

News outlets report Saturday's public funeral at First Baptist Church in Salisbury is taking place one day after what would have been Erica Lynn Parsons' 19th birthday.

Erica was 13 when disappeared from her Salisbury home in 2011. She was not reported missing until 2013. Her remains were found in a grave in Chesterfield, South Carolina, last October.

No one has been charged in her death. Investigators will give their findings to the Rowan County District Attorney. Her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, are in federal prison on fraud charges.