News / World

Hearing to begin for prep school grad in sex case

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Owen Labrie listens to prosecutors before being sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H. Labrie was convicted of sexually assaulting a younger prep school classmate in 2014 and was sentenced to jail. A hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2107, to determine if he school should get a new trial on charges of using a computer to lure the underage student for sex and assaulting her. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, Owen Labrie listens to prosecutors before being sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H. Labrie was convicted of sexually assaulting a younger prep school classmate in 2014 and was sentenced to jail. A hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2107, to determine if he school should get a new trial on charges of using a computer to lure the underage student for sex and assaulting her. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, Pool, File)

CONCORD, N.H. — A hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday on whether a New Hampshire prep school graduate deserves a new trial on charges he used a computer to lure an underage girl for sex.

In 2015, Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate a year earlier as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was found guilty of several misdemeanour counts of sexual assault and child endangerment, and the computer charge, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Now 21, Labrie is out of jail on appeal while a new attorney argues his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge and question the girl further. Prosecutors say the defence hasn't proven its case.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular