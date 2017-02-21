Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga — The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities.

Halaevalu Mata'aho died Sunday at the age of 90 in Auckland, New Zealand, after travelling there for health reasons. The cause of her death has not been released by her family.

Her funeral procession will be held in Tonga on Feb. 28, when most people in the country of just over 100,000 are expected to turn out wearing black.

She will be particularly missed by the Alonga Center and at the Tonga Red Cross, where leaders say she worked tirelessly.