Latest: Riverside suspect may be inside house that burned

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Latest on the search for a suspect who shot at officers in Riverside (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Riverside police say a suspect who shot at officers during a foot chase may have holed up in a house that caught fire.

Officer Ryan Railsback says the blaze broke out early Tuesday after police evacuated the home during an all-night search for the suspect.

Railsback says once the fire dies down, SWAT officers will try and determine whether the man was inside.

The shooting happened late Monday after officers approached a suspicious parked vehicle with several people inside.

Railsback says a man standing near the vehicle began walking away, ignored orders to stop, and then started running into a surrounding neighbourhood . Railsback says as officers gave chase, the man shot several rounds at them. Officers returned fire but the man got away.

No officers or residents were hurt.

