Lieutenant governor gets resignation letter - from husband

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey's lieutenant governor has received a letter of resignation — from her husband.

Kim Guadagno's (gwah-DAHN'-yohz) husband, Michael, is an appeals court judge. In order to collect his pension, he is required by law to notify Kim Guadagno in her dual role as secretary of state that he'll reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 this month.

In the letter, Michael Guadagno wrote that with her term ending in January 2018 and his income "substantially reduced," it may be an "excellent opportunity for you to consider a career change to a more lucrative position."