Malaysia: No cause of death determined yet for North Korean

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian officials say a cause of death has not yet been determined for the exiled member of North Korea's ruling family who died last week after apparently being poisoned in the budget terminal of a Kuala Lumpur airport.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the country's director general of health, told reporters Tuesday that the autopsy showed no evidence of a heart attack in Kim Jong Nam's death, or sign of puncture wounds on his body.

Medical specimens have been forwarded to experts, who will determine the cause of death.