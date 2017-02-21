Maricopa County man sentenced for false voter registration

PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and 160 hours of community restitution for false voter registration.

They say 38-year-old Alan Faygenblat electronically filed a fraudulent voter registration application with the Maricopa County Recorder's Office last September.

Prosecutors say Faygenblat falsely claimed he was currently a citizen of the United States and was born in New York.

By providing false information, Faygenblat was able to obtain a voter registration card. He then posted on social media the details of his fraudulent actions.

An investigation into his actions confirmed that Faygenblat was not a United States citizen, but rather a legal resident from Israel.