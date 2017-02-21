Merkel, Algerian PM discuss migration, security by phone

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal on the phone after her planned trip the North African country was cancelled at the last minute over the Algerian president's poor health.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel and Sellal talked Tuesday about further increasing the two countries' good relations, including their co-operation on migration and security issues.

Seibert said Merkel also expressed appreciation for Algeria's efforts to help solve the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Libya.

Algeria's surprise cancellation of Merkel's visit Monday was blamed on an attack of severe bronchitis suffered by the country's long-ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.