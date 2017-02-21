Mexico official apologizes to 3 jailed indigenous women

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's attorney general has formally apologized to three indigenous women who were jailed for years on kidnapping charges that were later dismissed.

Attorney General Raul Cervantes apologized Tuesday after Mexican courts ordered the office to say it was sorry and make reparations for the women's imprisonment.

The Otomi women were arrested in 2006 during an anti-piracy raid at a traditional open-air market staged after six federal investigators said they were held against their will by angry vendors. The three women were initially convicted and sentenced to 21 years for kidnapping.