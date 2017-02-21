Police: 4 teens wounded in 2 separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four teenagers have been wounded in two separate shootings in Cleveland.

Police say two 14-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy were shot Monday night in the city. Witnesses tell police that the shots were fired from a car with tinted windows. The teens were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Around the same time, a fourth teen, a 16-year-old boy, was wounded in a separate shooting. Police say he was shot in the abdomen.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims or said if they believe the shootings are connected.