Police: Gunman robs man of 'grandma's favourite' chocolates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say a group of teens stole a man's cellphone and box of chocolates, with one suspect saying the chocolates were his "grandma's favourite ."

Providence police Lt. Luis San Lucas tells The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2lpwmVp ) that the 31-year-old man got out of a vehicle on Monday night and was approached by the group.

Police say one teen pulled a gun on the man and took his cellphone. The teen then put the gun to the man's chest and demanded the chocolates.

No arrests have been made.