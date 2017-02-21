Police: Pair killed landlord, lived with her body 2 weeks

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.

Clearwater police said in a news release that 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon faces a first-degree murder charge after 68-year-old Mary Ring was fatally shot after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Officers went to the home on Monday to conduct a welfare check on Ring.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.

It wasn't clear how long the two had lived in Ring's house.