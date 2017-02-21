Prosecutors seek 8-year terms for tourists in Bali death

BALI, Indonesia — Indonesian prosecutors have sought eight-year prison sentences for a British man and an Australian woman accused of killing a police officer on the tourist island of Bali.

David James Taylor and his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor were arrested last August in the death of traffic police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was found on a beach in the popular tourist area of Kuta.

They were charged with committing violence leading to death, which carries a maximum 12-year prison term under Indonesia's criminal code.