Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

CAIRO — Libya's Red Crescent says 74 bodies of migrants have washed ashore in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea.

The aid organization's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press that the bodies washed ashore on Tuesday morning.

He says the circumstances involving the drowning of the migrants are not clear yet. The agency posted on its Twitter account photographs of dozens of bodies in white and black body bags, lined up along the shore.

He also says that local authorities will take the bodies to a cemetery in the capital of Tripoli that's allocated for unidentified persons.