Senator: Trade jobs better for inner-city kids than college

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Senate Education Committee chairman is being criticized for saying minority students from "inner city" public schools would do better in vocational careers than in college.

Republican Sen. John Eichelberger (EYE'-kuhl-bur-gur) said during a town hall last week that minority students are being pushed toward college and are dropping out. He says they'd succeed in a less-intensive track.

His comments were reported by the Carlisle Sentinel.

Eichelberger, who's white, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that he blames failing urban school systems, not skin colour , for minority students dropping out of college.