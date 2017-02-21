Spain detains gas truck driver for speeding against traffic
MADRID — Police in Barcelona say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the traffic on a highway. Local media are reporting that police stopped the driver with gunshots.
A regional police spokeswoman says the truck was
Spanish national television TVE reported that the truck had rammed several cars before local police fired several gunshots to stop it. The police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.