Spain detains gas truck driver for speeding against traffic

MADRID — Police in Barcelona say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the traffic on a highway. Local media are reporting that police stopped the driver with gunshots.

A regional police spokeswoman says the truck was travelling on a highway near the northeastern Spanish city's famed harbour around 11 a.m. Tuesday (1000 GMT). The spokeswoman for the Mossos d'Esquadra spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the force's policy.