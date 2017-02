LA PAZ, Bolivia — A strong earthquake has struck deep beneath Bolivia, but there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit at 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT) was centred nearly 600 kilometres (360 miles) below the surface. It was about 90 miles (146 kilometres ) east of the city of Sucre.